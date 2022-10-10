Peterborough have injury concerns ahead of Forest Green clash

Grant McCann refused to name names but suggested there may be a few fresh injury concerns for Peterborough when they host Forest Green.

The clash will be Dan Butler’s third league match since returning from an ankle injury that left him out of action for 10 months.

Defender Butler returned to the line-up against MK Dons earlier this month, and played his first full match against Burton on Saturday.

Emmanuel Fernandez and Oliver Norburn are still rehabbing their respective knee injuries and remain unavailable for selection.

Ian Burchnall could make a few changes to his Rovers line-up after his Saturday starters beat Bolton 1-0.

Connor Wickham looks fit for another start after scoring the winner at the weekend.

The forward has scored five goals in eight appearances for Rovers so far this season including the weekend’s winning goal.

Mathew Stevens and Jamille Matt are among those still out with injury.