Search

10 Oct 2022

Peterborough have injury concerns ahead of Forest Green clash

Peterborough have injury concerns ahead of Forest Green clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 8:25 PM

Grant McCann refused to name names but suggested there may be a few fresh injury concerns for Peterborough when they host Forest Green.

The clash will be Dan Butler’s third league match since returning from an ankle injury that left him out of action for 10 months.

Defender Butler returned to the line-up against MK Dons earlier this month, and played his first full match against Burton on Saturday.

Emmanuel Fernandez and Oliver Norburn are still rehabbing their respective knee injuries and remain unavailable for selection.

Ian Burchnall could make a few changes to his Rovers line-up after his Saturday starters beat Bolton 1-0.

Connor Wickham looks fit for another start after scoring the winner at the weekend.

The forward has scored five goals in eight appearances for Rovers so far this season including the weekend’s winning goal.

Mathew Stevens and Jamille Matt are among those still out with injury.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media