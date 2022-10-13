Search

13 Oct 2022

Micky Mellon’s in-form Tranmere looking to extend winning run against Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

In-form Tranmere have no new injury concerns ahead of Friday’s League Two clash with Crewe.

Tom Davies, who is yet to play this season, returned to training last week and continues to move closer to fitness.

Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley, Luke Robinson and Kyle Jameson all remain sidelined for Micky Mellon’s side.

Last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Sutton made it four league wins in a row for Tranmere – scoring five and conceding none – and they can move into the play-off places with another three points.

Crewe’s on-loan Brentford forward Lachlan Brook is hoping to be fit for the match after fears over an ankle injury proved to be misplaced.

Brook was forced out of training last week after hurting the same ankle which caused him to miss almost a month earlier in the campaign, but boss Alex Morris said it is not as serious as first thought.

Joel Tabiner and Charlie Finney, 18, once again came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham, but Morris has said he feels the pair are ready for starting roles.

Midfielder Callum Ainley is sidelined following shoulder surgery, while Christopher Long (ankle), Oliver Finney (ankle) and Charlie Colkett (hamstring) all continue their own rehabilitation.

