13 Oct 2022

Josh Falkingham pushing to start when Harrogate host Hartlepool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Josh Falkingham is pushing for a start when Harrogate take on fellow strugglers Hartlepool.

Club captain Falkingham came on as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s defeat at Colchester having recovered from a knock sustained in training before the recent clash with Stevenage.

George Thomson is closing in on a return following a hamstring issue but this game could come too soon.

Dior Angus (ankle), Will Smith (knee) and Max Wright (ankle) remain long-term absentees as Harrogate look to end a 10-game winless run against the team one place and one point above them in Sky Bet League Two.

Hartlepool are monitoring striker Jack Hamilton and defender Rollin Menayese ahead of the trip.

Livingston loanee Hamilton was forced off early in the second half of last weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to Carlisle.

Menayese, on loan from Walsall, hurt his ankle in the build-up to that game and Saturday’s match may come too soon for his return.

Full-back Jamie Sterry remains doubtful with a back problem and skipper Nicky Featherstone is a long-term absentee, but the versatile Mouhamed Niang may be an option following a bout of concussion.

