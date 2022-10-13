Search

13 Oct 2022

AFC Wimbledon set for triple boost ahead of Sutton’s visit

AFC Wimbledon set for triple boost ahead of Sutton’s visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

AFC Wimbledon could have a trio of players returning to action when they host Sutton.

Boss Johnnie Jackson is hopeful midfielders Paris Maghoma and George Marsh, who missed the 3-1 loss at Walsall last weekend due to hamstring and ankle issues respectively, will be available.

And the same applies to defender Alex Pearce, back in full training as he recovers from a groin problem.

Paul Osew remains out with the ankle injury he sustained last month, with Jackson describing the full-back as being “still a way off”.

Sutton boss Matt Gray can call upon Donovan Wilson again.

The forward completed a three-match suspension when the U’s were beaten 2-0 at home by Tranmere last Saturday, their fourth successive defeat.

That match saw Will Randall return, only to be forced off injured, and Louis John and his replacement Aaron Pierre also had to come off due to injuries.

Sam Hart had trained ahead of the game but was not in the matchday squad. Sutton’s injury list includes Jon Barden, who broke his leg at Stevenage four days before the Tranmere contest.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media