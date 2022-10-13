AFC Wimbledon set for triple boost ahead of Sutton’s visit

AFC Wimbledon could have a trio of players returning to action when they host Sutton.

Boss Johnnie Jackson is hopeful midfielders Paris Maghoma and George Marsh, who missed the 3-1 loss at Walsall last weekend due to hamstring and ankle issues respectively, will be available.

And the same applies to defender Alex Pearce, back in full training as he recovers from a groin problem.

Paul Osew remains out with the ankle injury he sustained last month, with Jackson describing the full-back as being “still a way off”.

Sutton boss Matt Gray can call upon Donovan Wilson again.

The forward completed a three-match suspension when the U’s were beaten 2-0 at home by Tranmere last Saturday, their fourth successive defeat.

That match saw Will Randall return, only to be forced off injured, and Louis John and his replacement Aaron Pierre also had to come off due to injuries.

Sam Hart had trained ahead of the game but was not in the matchday squad. Sutton’s injury list includes Jon Barden, who broke his leg at Stevenage four days before the Tranmere contest.