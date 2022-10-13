Search

13 Oct 2022

Salford’s Elliot Watt set for Bradford reunion

Elliot Watt is in line to face his former club when Salford take on Bradford.

The midfielder spent two years with Bradford before joining the Ammies and after an impressive start to life at Salford, Watt is likely to face his old side this weekend.

Stevie Mallan, Conor McAleny, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard all remain sidelined for Salford.

Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith should start after scoring his first goal for the club in last week’s victory over Northampton.

Scott Banks could return for Bradford after injury.

The winger has missed the Bantams’ last two league games but returned to training this week and has a chance of featuring on Saturday.

Defender Romoney Crichlow could return to the starting line-up in place of Timi Odusina after sitting on the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Stockport last week.

Midfielder Levi Sutton is looking to make his second start of the season after consecutive appearances off the bench.

