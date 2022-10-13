Search

13 Oct 2022

Josh Kayode in line to start again as MK Dons host Plymouth

Josh Kayode in line to start again as MK Dons host Plymouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 5:32 PM

Josh Kayode could keep his place for MK Dons as they prepare to host Plymouth.

The forward made his first league start for the club in their midweek game against Bristol Rovers and could feature against Argyle.

Dawson Devoy serves the second of a three-match suspension after receiving a red card against Shrewsbury last weekend.

Striker Mo Eisa (ankle) and defender Tennai Watson (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Dons.

Plymouth will be without Dan Scarr for the trip to Stadium MK.

The defender was sent off against Accrington at the weekend and misses out through suspension.

Striker Sam Cosgrove returned to the starting XI against Stanley with a third goal in his last three games and should keep his place.

Mickel Miller (thigh) and James Bolton (foot) are still absent.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media