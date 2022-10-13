Search

13 Oct 2022

Luton forward Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined against QPR by calf problem

Luton forward Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined against QPR by calf problem

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Manager Nathan Jones will continue to be without Cauley Woodrow for Luton’s Championship clash against QPR.

The 27-year-old forward, who signed from Barnsley in the summer, has been sidelined for his side’s last three matches through injury, and will be missing again at the weekend following a calf problem sustained in training.

Centre-back Reece Burke is also unavailable as he faces a spell out with a hamstring problem.

Alfie Doughty is pushing to make his debut for the Hatters having built up his fitness since overcoming injury.

QPR boss Michael Beale is sweating over the fitness of Ethan Laird.

The on-loan Manchester United defender limped off in the 2-1 win against Reading last Friday and faces a race to be fit.

Chris Willock (hamstring) will not feature but Taylor Richards and Sinclair Armstrong have returned to training.

Richards, who has not played for QPR since the opening day of the season, is set to be in Beale’s matchday squad.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media