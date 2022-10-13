Search

13 Oct 2022

Joe Ironside looking to keep place in Cambridge side against Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Ironside looking to keep place in Cambridge side against Sheffield Wednesday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 5:47 PM

Joe Ironside will be looking to make it back-to-back starts as Cambridge prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The 28-year-old returned and scored from the penalty spot in the U’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers last weekend and is likely to keep his spot.

Defender Brandon Haunstrup will sit out once again, and is expected to return to training next week.

Midfielder Harrison Dunk will face a late fitness test but Will Mannion and Adam May are out with knee issues.

George Byers and Mallik Wilks could both return for the Owls.

Forward Wilks has missed each of Wednesday’s last two games with a hamstring injury with Byers (foot) sitting out of the last four but both have returned to training.

Centre-back Mark McGuinness made his return in their 3-0 win over Cheltenham last week after missing the last four league matches and may feature again.

Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran and Reece James all look set to miss out through injury.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media