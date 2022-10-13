Joe Ironside looking to keep place in Cambridge side against Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Ironside will be looking to make it back-to-back starts as Cambridge prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The 28-year-old returned and scored from the penalty spot in the U’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers last weekend and is likely to keep his spot.

Defender Brandon Haunstrup will sit out once again, and is expected to return to training next week.

Midfielder Harrison Dunk will face a late fitness test but Will Mannion and Adam May are out with knee issues.

George Byers and Mallik Wilks could both return for the Owls.

Forward Wilks has missed each of Wednesday’s last two games with a hamstring injury with Byers (foot) sitting out of the last four but both have returned to training.

Centre-back Mark McGuinness made his return in their 3-0 win over Cheltenham last week after missing the last four league matches and may feature again.

Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran and Reece James all look set to miss out through injury.