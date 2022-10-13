Search

13 Oct 2022

Idris El Mizouni likely to miss out as Leyton Orient host Northampton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 7:07 PM

Leyton Orient look set to be without Idris El Mizouni for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Northampton.

The Ipswich loanee was forced off during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Doncaster with a hamstring injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

George Moncur also had to be withdrawn but boss Richie Wellens will hope the midfielder is fit enough to feature.

Ant Georgiou (hamstring) and Dan Nkrumah (knee) are long-term absentees but Stephen Duke-McKenna is building up his fitness and close to being back in contention.

Northampton travel to the capital following back-to-back defeats but with their illness issues beginning to clear up.

Sam Hoskins and Josh Eppiah were able to feature in the 1-0 loss to Salford last time out despite struggling with the sickness bug that has ripped through the Cobblers squad this month.

Aaron McGowan (knee) and Shaun McWilliams (groin) are also close to a return but Saturday will come too early for them.

Tyler Magloire and Ali Koiki are still absent with hamstring and facial injuries respectively.

