Dynel Simeu scores as Tranmere reach top six with comfortable victory over Crewe

Upwardly mobile Tranmere climbed into the top six in Sky Bet League Two with a 3-0 victory over Crewe at Prenton Park.

Southampton loanee defender Dynel Simeu’s first league goal after 22 minutes set up Micky Mellon’s in-form side for a fifth successive victory.

Elliott Nevitt came off the bench in the opening period to net his fourth of the campaign with a 56th-minute back-post header from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.

And Rovers completed an easy win when Lee O’Connor’s stoppage-time attempt was deflected past Arthur Okonkwo.

Tranmere’s winning streak has also been achieved with five clean sheets in a row, built on the central defensive partnership of 20-year-old Simeu and Jordan Turnbull.

Crewe kicked off only one place behind their hosts, hoping to win a league encounter at Prenton Park for the first time since September 2000.

Instead, Alex are now winless in four and only occasionally suggested they would find a way past goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Courtney Baker-Richardson had the Cheshire outfit’s best opportunity but failed to test Doohan.

Five minutes later Nevitt put the result beyond doubt before O’Connor claimed a late effort to add extra shine to the result.