15 Oct 2022

Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon earn Harrogate victory

Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon earn Harrogate victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 5:16 PM

Simon Weaver avoided equalling the longest winless run of his 13-and-a-half year tenure as Harrogate manager following a 2-1 triumph over fellow strugglers Hartlepool.

The Sulphurites had lost nine of their last 10 contests without a victory in all competitions but midfielder Alex Pattison’s fourth goal of the season and striker Jack Muldoon’s first since the campaign’s opening day meant Josh Umerah’s late reply for the visitors proved a mere consolation.

Harrogate forged ahead in the 25th minute when an alert Pattison capitalised on hesitant defending from away skipper David Ferguson to fire past exposed keeper Ben Killip from six yards.

Almost straight from the restart, Umerah squandered an excellent chance for an equaliser when he burst clear but shot wide with only Pete Jameson to beat and the hosts doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time when Muldoon climbed high to net with a downward far-post header from Pattison’s left-wing cross.

Umerah ensured an anxious finale for the hosts when the ball fell to him 10 yards out and he lofted a smart finish over Jameson for his seventh goal of the season in the 85th minute, but Weaver’s men held on for a precious three points.

