Lee Gregory fires Sheffield Wednesday to victory at Cambridge

Lee Gregory’s brace set League One high-flyers Sheffield Wednesday on their way to a 2-0 win at struggling Cambridge.

Gregory needed just six minutes to put the visitors ahead when he ran onto Tyreeq Bakinson’s ball out of defence, outpaced Greg Taylor before dinking the ball beyond Dimi Mitov.

The U’s looked to respond but Lewis Simper saw his powerful effort from distance hit team-mate Sam Smith and divert away.

Smith forced David Stockdale into action when he sprinted towards the byline before seeing his effort kept out by the Wednesday goalkeeper’s legs.

Michael Smith had two opportunities to double his side’s lead in the first half, the first when he forced Mitov to push his effort wide at the near post.

He then missed a big chance five minutes before the break when he could only nod Josh Windass’ cross straight at the keeper from close range.

Wednesday continued to push and in the 65th minute Taylor made a critical block to prevent Gregory from turning in Windass’ centre.

However, Gregory made the game safe for the Owls 13 minutes from the end when he volleyed Liam Palmer’s cross beyond Mitov.