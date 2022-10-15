Search

15 Oct 2022

Anis Mehmeti puts icing on cake in Wycombe’s win over Peterborough

Anis Mehmeti’s breakaway goal capped a 3-1 victory for Wycombe, as they came from behind to beat Peterborough at Adams Park.

The Chairboys have now won back-to-back games, following three straight league defeats, and are up to 12th in League One, while the Posh drop to fifth following a disappointing second half from them.

Peterborough took the lead after 22 minutes when Harrison Burrows was given plenty of time to line up a shot from 25 yards that took a slight deflection as it soared over a stranded Max Stryjek.

But Wycombe drew level just before half-time when Jason McCarthy then Sam Vokes helped Joe Jacobson’s cross back across goal for Garath McCleary to nod in from close range.

The Chairboys completed the turnaround in the 73rd minute when Nick Freeman’s low cross from the right was poked in at the near post by Vokes.

Victory for the hosts was then wrapped up deep into stoppage time when Alfie Mawson timed his pass through to Mehmeti, who calmly slipped the ball past Lucas Bergstrom.

