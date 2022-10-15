Liam Manning left to rue defensive mistakes as MK Dons beaten by Plymouth

MK Dons boss Liam Manning bemoaned mistakes by his side that saw them slip to a 4-1 defeat to table-topping Plymouth.

Finn Azaz twice pounced on defensive mistakes to score a brace, after Morgan Whittaker had opened the scoring for the away side at Stadium MK.

The Dons sit 22nd in Sky Bet League One with one win in their last five games, with Will Grigg’s goal early in the second half all they had to show for a disappointing afternoon.

“I thought we actually started the game well which, where the lads are at, gave them a big boost, but then you concede a goal,” Manning said.

“It was a lot more us today, I thought we caused them some problems, had four really good chances, we started the second half really well, scored a terrific goal, but then mistakes at key times at the minute are costing us.

“Mistakes will happen in every game, you never play the perfect game. Everyone’s going to give the ball (away), everyone’s going to make a mistake at some point.

“I think not repeating the same mistake is the biggest thing that we have to look at.”

MK Dons keeper Jamie Cumming was at fault for Whittaker’s opener nine minutes in as he was unable to hold on to a tame shot from the winger as it spilled over the line.

Niall Ennis doubled Argyle’s advantage on 25 minutes, having been set up expertly by slick passing from Azaz and Whittaker.

Azaz found himself on the scoresheet before the half was through, picking up a loose ball between the MK Dons defenders and smashing home from 12 yards.

The home side looked to find their way back into it after the break, Grigg firing past Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper on 49 minutes.

Argyle restored their three-goal cushion 10 minutes later, as Aston Villa loanee Azaz again profited from sloppy defending to curl a shot past Cumming and sew up all three points and top spot.

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said: “The way we passed the ball, over the past couple of games we haven’t looked after the ball well enough, so we’d worked a lot on it this week.

“We felt if you come here to MK Dons and take the ball and starve them of it then you’ve got a better chance to win.

“For 45 minutes we looked really good and really could have scored a couple more goals. The only blip on the afternoon was the goal that they scored because it was a bit of a mistake from us, they punished us with some good play.

“It’s a really good win, three points at a tough place to come and it’s another step in the right direction.”