Paul Hurst hails Grimsby mentality after beating 10-man Stockport

Manager Paul Hurst lauded his strong-travelling Grimsby side after they defeated 10-man Stockport 3-1.

The visitors survived a Hatters fightback to extend their unbeaten run to six away games in League Two.

Harry Clifton handed the Mariners the advantage when he notched his fifth league goal of the season with a tap-in after 24 minutes.

Six minutes later, more questionable Stockport defending was punished as Gavan Holohan’s fierce strike from an acute angle doubled Town’s lead.

An in-form Paddy Madden scored for a third successive game as he threatened to instigate a comeback for the hosts.

But any chance of a leveller dissipated when Callum Camps was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge.

Substitute Alex Hunt added a third for Grimsby deep into stoppage time, ending the Hatters’ five-match unbeaten run at Edgeley Park.

Hurst said: “I’m delighted, it’s a big win against a very tough team in a false position in the league.

“I’m pleased because we’d spoken about how to manage games; at times we’ve been too nice and naive.

“But we scored some good goals and looked a threat and when we get that following, it’s great to send them home happy.

“I don’t want us just to be there making the numbers up. The mentality has to be more than just turning up and I think the lads have done that.

“They’re a great group to work with, very honest and they work extremely hard. They’ve shown at times we can be a decent team at this level.

“It’s too far at this stage [to talk about a promotion challenge] but we’re a competitive side and I think we’ll give most, if not all, teams a game.

“Today’s great but I’m not going to get carried away.”

Stockport boss Dave Challinor rued mistakes from his side.

He said: “I’m disappointed with the result and with parts of the performance. In conclusion, it sums up where we’re at.

“We’ve lost the game through individual errors. Going down to 10 men lessens your chance of getting something from the game.

“The key thing for us at the moment is the first goal becomes vital. There’s an edginess around the ground and around the players.

“You need one to go in. We had good opportunities and players should score. Unfortunately, it’s the same issues that are costing us.

“We have to, as players, be comfortable playing in this environment and with this expectation. You’ve got to thrive in that; if we equalise, this is a different place.

“Maybe from our perspective we are putting too much expectation on them but I believe what we’re asking them to do isn’t rocket science and they’ve shown they can do it.”