Search

15 Oct 2022

Joey Barton hails all-round game of Bristol Rovers ‘talisman’ Aaron Collins

Joey Barton hails all-round game of Bristol Rovers ‘talisman’ Aaron Collins

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 7:55 PM

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton praised Aaron Collins for his attitude and quality after the in-form front man netted a brace in a 4-1 win at Cheltenham.

Collins struck twice in the first half to take his tally for the season to eight and he also set one up for Antony Evans as the Pirates ran riot at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium to lead 4-0 at the break.

Liam Sercombe pulled one back from the penalty spot in the second half, but Rovers cruised to third successive League One triumph to move up to 11th.

“Aaron is maintaining good consistency with his level of performance and adding goals and assists now, which will make everyone sit up and take notice,” Barton said.

“But it’s the shift and the workrate for the team. He is very much a team player and obviously he’s our talisman at the minute.

“It’s a young team in its maturation stage and we’ve had a little bit of a shot of confidence from recent results and performances.

“We were so dominant first period and we still have gears to go. We can certainly play a lot better than that. There were lots of good performances and steps in the right direction for our team.”

An enjoyable afternoon for the 1,430 travelling fans was sparked by Collins opening the scoring after 15 minutes, capitalising on miscommunication between Robins goalkeeper Luke Southwood and Ryan Jackson and finishing into an empty net.

Evans added the second, heading in Collins’ cross after a slick move also involving Sam Finley in the 23rd minute.

Rovers’ third was from Paul Coutts’ corner on the left, which was nodded in by Bobby Thomas in the 42nd minute.

Collins made it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time, latching onto a clearance from goalkeeper James Belshaw, rounding Southwood and slotting in.

Cheltenham pulled one back in the 54th minute from the penalty spot, with ex-Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe converting after a foul on Jackson by Finley in the box.

Belshaw saved well from Ryan Broom in the 63rd minute, but a comeback never looked likely.

Cheltenham head coach Wade Elliott admitted his side lost their way in the first half, but he did feel they salvaged some pride after the break.

“We were architects of our own downfall, ultimately,” Elliott said.

“We gave away cheap goals and at 2-0 down, we got a little bit frazzled and compounded it by making some bad errors in a 10-15 minute spell, letting the game get away from us.

“Our fans stuck with us in fairness because I think we have been in credit with some of our recent home results and hopefully the second half was a better representation of the group and what we are about.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media