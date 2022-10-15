Search

15 Oct 2022

Paul Simpson salutes Carlisle’s best display of the season in win over Doncaster

Paul Simpson salutes Carlisle’s best display of the season in win over Doncaster

15 Oct 2022 8:07 PM

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson hailed his side’s 3-0 victory over Doncaster as their “most complete performance” of the season.

The hosts moved into the play-off places after an impressive ninth game without defeat as they maintained their unbeaten home record this term.

Callum Guy opened the scoring with a 25-yard effort before Derby loanee Jack Stretton’s quick-fire second-half double completed the job.

Ryan Edmondson’s missed stoppage-time penalty was the only negative on an otherwise perfect afternoon for the Cumbrians.

Simpson said: “It was our most complete performance. I’ll certainly be enjoying my evening that’s for sure.

“We’ve played some better football than we have in recent weeks, scored goals and kept a clean sheet.

“From start to finish I thought we showed some real good control.

“It would have been good for Ryan Edmondson, because it would be reward for all the hard work he’s put in.

“There’s a real happy dressing room in there, and not just the boys who have played.

“You walk in and you have Jamie Devitt (who is out injured) greeting everybody as they go in.

“We’ve got a whole host of players who are not available waiting there with big smiles on their faces because they’ve got a result for each other.

“I highlighted some players I thought could be dangerous for Doncaster and we’ve stuck to our tasks well.”

Rovers have slipped to 12th after just two wins in their last eight games.

Under-fire boss Gary McSheffrey, asked if the players were still playing for him, said: “They say they are, I’ve just asked them that in there (the dressing room).

He added: “I’m hugely disappointed. We had a big chance at 0-0 which could have changed things.

“Johnny’s (goalkeeper Jonathan Philip) made two or three great saves and saved a penalty late on so it could have been a lot worse.

“The second-half performance was nowhere near to the level. We were almost conceding goals from our attacks. It was quite concerning that we weren’t ready and set to defend.

“You look at the names in our squad and team sheet there’s no real excuse.

“We shot ourselves in the foot and ultimately we all need to be better.

“When it goes 2-0 or 3-0 a lot of people can shirk responsibilities. No-one comes out of it with their head held high.”

