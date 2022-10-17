Search

17 Oct 2022

Norwich without defender Andrew Omobamidele for game against Luton

Norwich without defender Andrew Omobamidele for game against Luton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 7:55 PM

Norwich will be without defender Andrew Omobamidele for their home game against Luton.

The centre-half is waiting to learn the full extent of an ankle injury sustained in Saturday’s defeat at Norwich and Ben Gibson is poised to step in.

Boss Dean Smith is hoping to have Dimi Giannoulis available. The Greece left-back has returned to full training after recovering from ankle ligament damage in early August.

Isaac Hayden, a half-time substitute at Watford, is not expected to start as he manages his return from a knee injury.

Luton boss Nathan Jones is expected to stick with a winning line-up after his side made it six games unbeaten at the weekend.

Jones has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s home win against QPR, which lifted them up to seventh place.

Striker Cauley Woodrow is recovering from a calf problem and looks set to miss his fourth successive match.

Defender Reece Burke is still out after sustaining a hamstring injury at the end of September during the win at Hull.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media