Search

18 Oct 2022

Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth

Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:25 AM

Ben Garner praised the work ethic of his Charlton side as they maintained their impressive home record with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Portsmouth.

The Addicks are unbeaten at The Valley in their nine matches in all competitions there this season, with 16 of their 22 league goals scored in SE7.

Charlton were 2-0 ahead at the interval. Ryan Inniss showed strength and desire to climb over Portsmouth centre-back Michael Morrison and head in Scott Fraser’s cross after 17 minutes.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, a superb outlet down the left, drove through the legs of Joshua Griffiths in the 31st minute after his run was picked out by Charlie Kirk.

Referee Dean Whitestone sent off Marlon Pack for a second bookable offence in the 66th minute. The impressive Fraser, fouled by the Portsmouth midfielder, provided extra punishment from the resultant free-kick with Eoghan O’Connell guiding his header beyond Griffiths.

It is the first time that Charlton have won back-to-back matches under Garner and moved them up to 10th in the table.

He said: “It was a fantastic result and I’m really pleased with the performance. Every player was incredible in terms of our team ethic, our work-rate and togetherness and then some real quality in possession.

“I’m never completely satisfied. We could’ve been better in the last 10 minutes and managed the ball a lot better 11 v 10, but I’ll let the players off this evening and deal with it later in the week.

“We’re disappointed with where we were, we’ve just had too many draws. Even the games here that’s four wins and three draws – we could easily have won all seven and probably should have won a couple more. We’re hunting down now. We have to win games.

“Corey was excellent. The pleasing thing was the way he worked for the team – if he does that I’ll forgive everything else.”

Portsmouth are winless in four league matches.

Manager Danny Cowley said: “It was a tough night for us. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. We’ve picked up a sending off and three injuries to boot.

“We concede from a set-piece which is disappointing and then we concede quite quickly again. We have a counter-attack and it should be a really good moment for us, we lose the ball and they are very athletic in that moment, transitioned through us and scored.

“Then you have to risk a little bit and that makes you more vulnerable against an athletic team who are good in the one-v-one moments.

“In the last three games we’ve probably not found the same level of performance and, as a result, we’ve not got the outcomes we’ve wanted.

“We’ll stay level. We didn’t get too high when we had a really good start. We won’t get too low now. We’ll be disappointed tonight but we’ll learn and we’ll move forward.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media