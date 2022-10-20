Search

Graham Coughlan has Offrande Zanzala available for his first Newport game

20 Oct 2022 2:41 PM

New Newport boss Graham Coughlan is targeting an immediate change in fortunes when he takes charge of the side for the first time against fellow strugglers Colchester.

The Exiles have lost their last three Sky Bet League Two matches, although they did receive a boost with the midweek EFL Trophy win over Southampton Under-21s.

Offrande Zanzala returned off the bench for the first time in 10 weeks following a hamstring injury and is set to be part of Coughlan’s first matchday squad.

Thierry Nevers is a doubt after being forced off in the win over the young Saints, while Priestley Farquharson (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield will hope to have striker Kwesi Appiah available for the crucial visit to Rodney Parade.

Appiah was rested for the recent EFL Trophy clash with Gillingham but failed to shrug off a knock to face Swindon last Saturday.

John Akinde and Ryan Clampin are among those looking to earn starting places if Bloomfield opts to tinker with his starting line-up.

The Us have won just one of their last nine League Two matches and are currently level on points with bottom club Hartlepool.

