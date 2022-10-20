Ipswich could have a familiar look when Derby come to town

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna looks set to have the same squad to choose from for Friday’s home clash with Derby as he did for the 1-0 defeat against Lincoln on Saturday.

Since that match summer signing Panutche Camara, who has been sidelined by a groin issue, has made his debut, coming off the bench in Tuesday’s 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy loss at Cambridge – McKenna has said the midfielder is now set for some Under-21s game time.

That is something McKenna will also be looking at with regard to Cameron Burgess, who had been recovering from facial surgery.

The second-placed Tractor Boys have also been without Gassan Ahadme (foot), Sone Aluko (knee) and Greg Leigh (compression fracture).

Derby, who are ninth, have been assessing Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

Knight took a heavy knock and came off in the first half of the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Manchester City Under-21s on Tuesday.

Fellow midfielder Hourihane has been missing for Paul Warne’s side because of a calf issue.

James Collins remains unavailable, serving the second match of a three-game suspension, as does Joseph Anang (arm).