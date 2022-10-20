Aji Alese ruled out as Sunderland take on Burnley

Sunderland will be without Aji Alese for the Sky Bet Championship match against Burnley, with the defender set for a spell on the sidelines.

Alese limped off during the second half of the defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday night with an ankle problem, which is expected to keep him out for around a month.

Midfielder Lynden Gooch missed the Rovers match with a foot injury, but could be back in contention if he comes through training unscathed.

Striker Ellis Simms (toe) is expected back in training next week while Ross Stewart (thigh), defender Niall Huggins (heel) and Daniel Ballard (fractured foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Burnley have doubts over defensive duo Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer ahead of their trip to Wearside.

Left-back Maatsen was ruled out of the midweek draw at Birmingham after suffering a gash, while Beyer was rested following an unspecified issue during training.

Summer signing Scott Twine continues his recovery from a hip problem, but will not be rushed back into action.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood (ankle) and winger Darko Churlinov, signed from Stuttgart, both remain sidelined.