Sheffield Wednesday held to draw by Lincoln

Promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 1-1 draw by Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

The Owls took an early lead as Lee Gregory fired the visitors in front after just seven minutes but Daniel Mandroiu’s first league goal for the Imps secured them a share of the spoils.

Gregory pounced on a mistake by keeper Carl Rushworth to give the South Yorkshire side the lead after his clearance went straight to the number nine.

At the other end, David Stockdale pushed Ben House’s fiercely-struck effort wide.

Defender Ben Heneghan was denied a first Owls goal by the post after he got on the end of Barry Bannan’s teasing free-kick.

The Imps struck immediately after the break as Mandroiu poked home after being slipped in by House.

Paudie O’Connor did well to clear Bannan’s effort off the line five minutes later.

Both sides pushed for a late winner but failed to find a decisive moment as the points were split.