Graham Coughlan makes winning start as Newport boss

Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester.

Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left.

Lewis had the chance to double the lead four minutes later after a flowing move, but his half-volley was straight at Sam Hornby in the Colchester goal.

Luke Hannant should have levelled midway through the first half but, after cleverly creating space for himself, he dragged his shot wide from inside the penalty area.

Goalkeeper Joe Day denied U’s midfielder Noah Chilvers just before the break and Marley Marshall-Miranda wasted another chance to equalise in the second half after a rapid counter-attack.

Omar Bogle, James Waite and Aaron Wildig went close for the home side after the interval but one goal was enough to give Coughlan victory in his first game since replacing James Rowberry in the Rodney Parade hotseat.