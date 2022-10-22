Search

22 Oct 2022

George Miller nets second-half equaliser as Doncaster claim point at Crewe

22 Oct 2022 6:19 PM

George Miller scored a second-half equaliser as Doncaster recorded a 1-1 League Two draw at Crewe in Danny Schofield’s first game in charge of Rovers.

Courtney Baker-Richardson’s first-half header handed the Railwaymen a first-half lead, which goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo preserved when he saved a penalty from Miller on the stroke of half-time.

But the frontman broke clear to beat the stopper in the 77th-minute to secure the visitors a share of the spoils.

Alex Morris’ out-of-form side were glad of the positive start which saw leading scorer Baker-Richardson plant a firm header over Jonathan Mitchell from Tariq Uwakwe’s cross in the 14th minute.

Crewe were close to adding to their lead with Dan Agyei forcing Mitchell to tip over his angled drive before Baker-Richardson directed a header the wrong side of the post.

Doncaster came out of their shell and Kyle Knoyle lifted a difficult chance over, while Harrison Biggins was thwarted by a fine reaction save from Okonkwo.

Baker-Richardson blotted his copybook when his raised hand – which connected with Adam Clayton’s free-kick – was spotted by referee Carl Brook, who pointed to the spot.

But Okonkwo saved the day, flinging his body in the way of Miller’s fierce 45th-minute kick with the striker lifting his follow-up header over.

After the restart, Mitchell pushed over Rio Adebisi’s fierce angled drive and scrambled away efforts from Agyei and Joel Tabiner as Crewe pressed.

Clayton curled a free-kick wide as Rovers sought an equaliser and Miller grabbed it when he was put clear by Biggins and threaded a finish past the onrushing Okonkwo.

