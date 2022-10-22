Victor Adeboyejo gives Burton win over fellow strugglers Cheltenham

Victor Adeboyejo grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Burton secured a priceless 1-0 victory over fellow League One strugglers Cheltenham.

Victory for Dino Maamria’s men moved them up to 21st, within one place and two points of their visitors.

The first half saw both sides largely cancel each other out with precious few attempts on goal to seriously trouble either goalkeeper, but Burton passed up a golden chance by missing a penalty.

Albion should have been ahead when Joe Powell swung in a tempting free kick but defender Adrian Mariappa could not divert his header on the target with the goal somewhat at his mercy.

Cheltenham lost skipper Sean Long to injury partly due to a clash of heads with Adeboyejo in the first half, which led to a lengthy delay, and Burton should have been ahead just before the break when Davis Keillor-Dunn was sent sprawling in the box by former Albion loanee Ryan Broom.

But Robins keeper Luke Southwood was equal to Keillor-Dunn’s penalty.

Albion dominated long periods of the second half and were eventually rewarded when substitute Jonny Smith drilled a low cross to the near post and Adeboyejo was there to nip in and fire home as Cheltenham slipped to a fourth successive defeat.