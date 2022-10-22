Shaun McWilliams earns Northampton dramatic late victory over Stevenage

Shaun McWilliams snatched all three points for his hometown club as Northampton claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.
Louis Appere stepped up to convert an early penalty to give Northampton the lead but Stevenage levelled before half-time through Danny Rose.
In a pulsating final 10 minutes, Kieron Bowie’s thunderbolt made it 2-1 to the visitors before Alex Gilbey appeared to have snatched a point for Stevenage when he equalised four minutes later.
However, McWilliams had the final say with an 87th-minute winner as the Cobblers, who lost Danny Hylton to a late red card, moved to within two points of Stevenage, who have fallen behind Leyton Orient at the top of League Two.
Appere put Northampton 1-0 up from the spot after he surged into the box inside the opening 30 seconds and Terence Vancooten scythed him down inside the area.
Stevenage had not managed a shot until former Cobbler Rose poked the ball beyond Lee Burge in the 35th minute to make it 1-1.
The late drama began in the 81st minute when Bowie unleashed an unstoppable rocket past Taye Ashby-Hammond before Gilbey pounced to slam home from a corner in the 86th minute.
But a minute later McWilliams swept in at the back post before Hylton was dismissed for raising his hand to Dan Sweeney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.