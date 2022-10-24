Search

24 Oct 2022

Danny Schofield prepares for first home game as Doncaster boss

24 Oct 2022

New Doncaster boss Danny Schofield takes charge of his first home game when Stevenage arrive at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The 42-year-old oversaw a 1-1 draw at Crewe on Saturday and will be hoping for all three points this time around.

Forward Kieran Agard has recovered from a bout of food poisoning and came off the bench late in the weekend fixture.

Aidan Barlow and Reo Griffiths remain doubtful.

Steve Evans’ side will look to bounce back from their home defeat to Northampton.

Centre-back Michael Bostwick will hope to make it back-to-back starts after he recently returned from injury.

Striker Luke Norris came off the bench in the second half of the Cobblers clash and could also be a starting option.

Midfielder Jake Reeves may also come back into the fold after being an unused substitute in that game.

