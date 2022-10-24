Search

24 Oct 2022

Ellis Harrison and James Wilson could miss Port Vale’s clash with Ipswich

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Port Vale pair Ellis Harrison and James Wilson remain doubtful for the home game against Ipswich.

Harrison and fellow striker Wilson missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Cambridge due to “minor niggles” and boss Darrell Clarke could be without them both again.

Forward Dennis Politic also missed out at Cambridge because of a knock and will be monitored.

Striker Jamie Proctor (hip) and midfielder Funso Ojo (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna could be without midfield pair Sam Morsy and Lee Evans.

Morsy sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in Friday night’s home win against Derby.

Evans is doubtful after he was forced off in the second half after sustaining a knee injury. Teenager Cameron Humphreys could step in for his first league start.

Panutche Camara could be in contention after recovering from a groin problem, while Gassan Ahadme (foot), Sone Aluko (knee) and Greg Leigh (compression fracture) are still out.

