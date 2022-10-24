Search

24 Oct 2022

Decisions to make for Derby boss Paul Warne ahead of Exeter match

Decisions to make for Derby boss Paul Warne ahead of Exeter match

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 5:53 PM

Derby boss Paul Warne has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League One clash with Exeter after suffering a series of injury blows.

Midfielder Jason Knight, who missed Friday night’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich with the ankle and knee problems he suffered during the 3-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Manchester City’s Under-21s three days earlier, is facing a month on the sidelines.

He has been joined in the treatment room by Curtis Davies and Tom Barkhuizen, while James Collins will sit out once again as he completes a three-match ban.

Conor Hourihane returned from a calf injury as a substitute at Portman Road and will hope for a start.

New Exeter manager Gary Caldwell has had little time to run the rule over the players he has inherited from predecessor Matt Taylor following his departure for Rotherham.

Caldwell, whose appointment was announced on Monday, was at the training ground later the same day to begin preparations.

Pierce Sweeney is available once again after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 win over Fleetwood through suspension, following his fifth yellow card of the league season.

Josh Key returned against the Cod Army after missing the 4-2 home defeat by Oxford through illness, while Cheick Diabate made his first appearance since the beginning of September because of a broken foot.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media