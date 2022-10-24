Search

24 Oct 2022

Peterborough boss Grant McCann to make late call on Joe Ward for Accrington game

24 Oct 2022 7:55 PM

Peterborough boss Grant McCann will make a late decision on Joe Ward ahead of Tuesday night’s League One showdown with Accrington.

The winger was due to undergo a scan on Monday afternoon after suffering shin and knee injuries during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Oxford.

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs is back in contention after returning to training, but McCann otherwise has a lengthy casualty list.

Oliver Norburn, Harvey Cartwright, Emmanuel Fernandez and David Ajiboye are all out while Joe Tomlinson’s recovery from bone bruising is ongoing.

Accrington boss John Coleman has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to the West Homes Stadium.

However, he may decide to freshen things up after seeing his side squander a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bolton at the weekend.

Coleman fielded an unchanged side to the one which started the 3-0 defeat by Derby in the previous league game, but saw it concede three second-half goals to lose.

Joe Pritchard was included after missing the 3-2 Papa John’s Trophy victory over Liverpool Under-21s through injury, while Nathan Delfouneso made a late appearance as a substitute as he continued his quest for match fitness.

