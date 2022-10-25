Search

26 Oct 2022

Woking and Dorking draw in 3-3 thriller

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:06 PM

Woking and Dorking shared the spoils after a six-goal thriller ended in a 3-3 draw.

Rhys Browne scored in the 83rd minute to rescue a point for the hosts who move up to sixth in the National League table, while Dorking drop into 12th.

Dorking were awarded a penalty five minutes in after Jimmy Muitt was fouled and Ryan Seager slotted home from the spot to give them the lead.

The Cardinals equalised in the 45th minute when Josh Casey launched a menacing cross into the box and Padraig Amond was there to stab home at the back post.

Amond grabbed his second five minutes after the break, tucking the ball home after being teed up by Browne but the score was levelled in the 57th minute when Rohan Ince turned the ball into his own net.

Dorking regained the lead in the 74th minute after a good move from James McShane and Seb Bowerman saw McShane slot the ball home from close range.

The hosts then equalised again when Ricky Korboa played the ball into the box and Browne was able to tap home seven minutes from time.

