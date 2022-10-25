Search

26 Oct 2022

Junior Tchamadeu salvages precious point for Colchester

Junior Tchamadeu salvages precious point for Colchester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:07 PM

Junior Tchamadeu’s superb equaliser salvaged struggling Colchester a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Crawley.

After Alex Newby put United in front, Town turned the game around courtesy of goals from Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley either side of half-time.

But Tchamadeu secured a point for second-bottom Colchester, who are three points from safety in League Two.

Colchester went close in the eighth minute when John Akinde hooked wide at the far post from Tchamadeu’s fine cross.

The U’s took a 20th-minute lead through Newby, whose excellent low strike from nearly 25 yards from Dan Chesters’ short pass flew into the net.

Crawley almost equalised in the 38th minute when Tom Fellows latched onto Jack Powell’s long pass forward but drilled a low cross-shot wide of the far post.

But the visitors were level in the 45th minute when Nadesan headed in unmarked from George Francomb’s delivery into the box.

Crawley took the lead 24 seconds into the second half when Tilley’s close-range strike squirmed past goalkeeper Sam Hornby, following Tom Nichols’ pass.

But Colchester salvaged a point in the 62nd minute through Tchamadeu, who collected Newby’s pass and ran at the visitors’ defence before drilling an excellent low strike inside the near post.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media