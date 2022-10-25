Search

26 Oct 2022

Grant McCann delighted with emergence of Ephron Mason-Clark

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:46 PM

Posh boss Grant McCann spoke of his delight at the emergence of Ephron Mason-Clark following the wideman’s starring role in the 3-1 win over Accrington.

Posh fell behind to Harvey Rodgers’ first goal in five-and-a-half years after 25 minutes, but Mason-Clark was a key figure in the turnaround.

The former Barnet star levelled eight minutes later with a spectacular first Football League goal before creating his side’s second for Kwame Poku six minutes into the second half.

Posh keeper Lucas Bergstrom brilliantly preserved his side’s advantage by tipping a Ryan Astley header onto the bar before League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris sealed victory just before the hour.

McCann said: “It was a special goal from Ephron for his first in the Football League and first for the club.

“Sometimes a player just needs a run in the team to show what they’re about and Ephron is now doing that.

“We lost Ricky-Jade Jones, who was contributing goals and assists, but Ephron has come in and is doing the same.

“He’s only going to grow in confidence and hopefully the fans are seeing why we brought him to the football club – his energy, his aggression, his ability to shoot and set up goals.

“I watched him for many years at Barnet and he was very high on my list of targets when I was managing Hull.

“We made a couple of mistakes in the build-up to the Accrington goal, but I’m really pleased with the way we have responded to win the game and show resilience again.”

Mason-Clark helped McCann’s men remain in the play-off places while freefalling Stanley continue to slide towards the drop-zone after a fourth consecutive defeat.

Stanley boss John Coleman said: “We played well overall, but we didn’t defend well in silly moments and that has cost us the game – just like it cost us the last three as well.

“We more than matched Peterborough, had as many chances as them, but we conceded goals when we shouldn’t have done.

“I’m more dejected about the inconsistency in the decisions we’re having to put up with every week – and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“You can’t complain to anyone. If you come out and speak your mind and say you have been wronged, you just get fined and banned.

“Officials have a very difficult job, but you just get the feeling everything that can go against you does.

“It’s getting to the point where I’m starting to hate football because it’s so unfair – that’s not just me as a manager but also when I watch it as a fan.

“It’s not the game I was brought up to love.”

