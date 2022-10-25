Mark Kennedy talks up Lincoln matchwinner Daniel Mandroiu

Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy praised the performance of goalscorer Daniel Mandroiu after his side claimed a 1-0 victory at Barnsley.

Mandroiu scored the winner four minutes into first-half stoppage time when he slotted past goalkeeper Brad Collins and into the bottom corner.

Kennedy said: “He’s technically excellent with both feet and he has a really good football brain.

“He’s just a really intelligent, technical player. He’s done really well, he’s a credit to himself. He has to take all the credit.”

Kennedy’s side were denied an early opener when a long throw from goalkeeper Carl Rushworth sent Jack Diamond in behind the Barnsley defence, but the forward’s effort struck a post.

But Mandroiu’s effort was enough to extend Lincoln’s unbeaten run to four League One games.

Kennedy said: “I’d love to take all the credit for it, but I can’t. I thought the lads were outstanding.

“We knew it was going to be another tough night. I thought we had the best chances of the game. With a little bit more care, we could have put the game to bed.

“The support of the travelling fans was evident from the off, I’m pleased that they’re going home with a result to compliment the outstanding performance.”

Kennedy heaped praise on his defence for the clean sheet at Oakwell.

He said: “They were outstanding, but it’s too obvious to credit the back five.

“I thought the front three were impressive, so from a team perspective I couldn’t be happier.”

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff felt his side was unfortunate to suffer a third defeat in four league games.

He said: “It was disappointing, I thought we deserved something out of the game.

“We’ve had loads of corners, and they are opportunities we need to take. The players are trying, they’re not stupid, but it’s disappointing overall.

“The quality inside the final third hasn’t been good enough.

“It’s not a case of missing loads of chances, we get the ball into good areas and then hit the first man on a cross.

“We’ve struggled when teams have given us the ball. There isn’t that many players to pick from. The focus in training has been with the ball.

“The quality has to be in the squad, but at the top end of the pitch we’ve been toothless.”

On his side’s poor recent form, Duff added: “It’s always a concern, but I think we’re getting done by other teams being unbelievably clinical.

“In the combined games where we haven’t scored, we’ve only conceded five shots on target.”