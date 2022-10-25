Steve Evans: A brilliant reaction from a group of men who I’d go to war with

Stevenage boss Steve Evans hailed a “brilliant reaction” from his team after returning to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at Doncaster.

Boro suffered their first home defeat of the League Two campaign at the hands of Northampton on Saturday but Jordan Roberts’ first-half header proved enough to secure all three points at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The victory means they have yet to suffer back-to-back defeats this season and also maintained their push for promotion as they sit one point behind leaders Leyton Orient in second.

“I thought for 25 minutes we were on a different level,” the Scot said. “We had a game-plan that worked for us, we dominated territorially, we dominated the ball.

“We will play a lot better, I think we played better on Saturday, but we’ve got three points and that was the aim because it is a tough run of fixtures.

“The one thing they have always been able to do is when they’ve lost a game, this group is able to bounce back.

“This was a bigger ask and a bigger test to bounce back especially in an away game, but it’s a brilliant, brilliant reaction from a group of men who I’d go to war with.”

Evans was pleased with his matchwinner Roberts, who headed home Arthur Read’s teasing cross in the 25th minute for his fifth league goal of the season, and hailed him as a “terrific talent”.

He added: “I said when he signed that he’s a terrific talent. Jordan Roberts should not be playing for Stevenage in League Two, not a chance.

“We worked hard to get him here, family played a massive part in it, and he’s got a big part to play.”

Evans also had praise for opposite number Danny Schofield, who was in charge of his first home game as Rovers boss, and hinted they could still mount a promotion challenge.

“The one thing they have got here (Doncaster) is good players,” he said.

“It’s a team that when Gary (McSheffrey) put it together in the summer, and I’m close to people who are Doncaster supporters, but I think everyone in Doncaster thought this would be a promotion season.

“You know what, just because we beat them doesn’t mean that they can’t be a promotion team, they played some wonderful football.”

Doncaster spurned a number of chances with top goalscorer George Miller blazing over in the first half before Harrison Biggins rattled the crossbar with an effort from his own half which had beaten Stevenage goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Kyle Knoyle glanced wide before Biggins somehow headed off-target from six yards with five minutes remaining as Stevenage held on.

Schofield was disappointed with the result but was happy with his players’ performance.

“I thought we were the better team. I just think the final pass, final action, that finishing phase let us down today,” he said.

“I have got to praise the players. I thought the levels that they played at today, the messages they have taken on board, credit to them for taking them on really quickly and implemented it against the team sat second in the division. We have shown we can compete.

“I can’t guarantee wins, I don’t think anyone can, but one thing I can guarantee is I’m going to implement a style of play that Doncaster Rovers fans can be proud of.”