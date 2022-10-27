No new worries for Tranmere ahead of Carlisle clash

Tranmere have no fresh injury worries for the visit of Carlisle.
But boss Micky Mellon still finds himself without a quintet of players.
Paul Lewis, Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley, Luke Robinson and Tom Davies all remain sidelined.
Rovers are looking for a return to winning ways after two successive league draws.
Carlisle are without suspended duo Jordan Gibson and Ryan Edmondson.
Gibson was booked for the fifth time this season in the midweek defeat at Stockport and will serve a one-game ban.
Edmondson serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card against Leyton Orient.
Boss Paul Simpson will check on defender Paul Huntington after he missed the Stockport game.
