George Friend set for Birmingham return against QPR

George Friend could return for Birmingham against QPR on Friday night.
The defender has been battling a hamstring problem but played for Blues’ development side earlier this week.
Gary Gardner, Przemyslaw Placheta, Nico Gordon and Marc Roberts remain out.
Boss John Eustace has admitted he may have to rest Harlee Dean ahead of a hectic spell.
Chris Willock is expected to be available for QPR’s trip to St Andrew’s.
The forward had been battling a hamstring injury but boss Michael Beale, who turned down a move to Wolves this month, is hopeful he will return.
Jimmy Dunne is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered against Luton earlier this month.
Striker Tyler Roberts, on loan from Leeds, has missed the last two games but has returned to training.
