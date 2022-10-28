Ruel Sotiriou hopeful of return to Leyton Orient side against Salford

Ruel Sotiriou will hope he has done enough to secure a return to Leyton Orient’s starting line-up against Salford.

The forward scored the clinching goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Gillingham after coming off the bench to replace Jayden Wareham, who was making his first league start for the club.

Midfielder George Moncur missed that game after having a wisdom tooth removed.

Ant Georgiou (hamstring) and Dan Nkrumah (knee) remain out.

Odin Bailey handed Salford a welcome boost last time out as their injury crisis otherwise shows few signs of easing.

Bailey returned against Hartlepool as a late substitute for fellow midfielder Matty Lund, himself back in the side after illness.

Stephen Mallan has yet to make his debut for the club after signing in the summer, Liam Shephard has not played since the opening game of the season and Jason Lowe, Conor McAleny and Richard Nartey are also recent absentees as manager Neil Wood looks to keep his side’s form going through a spell of disruption.

The win at Hartlepool was City’s fourth in successive away games and at the best possible time as it began a run of four fixtures in a row on the road.