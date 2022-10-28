Harvey Vale in contention as Hull host Blackburn

Hull could have Harvey Vale back for the visit of high-flying Blackburn.
Vale has not played since September due to a groin injury but has returned to training this week and could be involved.
Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand has also returned to training this week but is further away from a return.
The Tigers, who remain managerless and with Andy Dawson in temporary charge, have no fresh injuries following last week’s win at Rotherham, but Callum Elder is still “touch and go”.
Blackburn will assess Ryan Hedges.
The winger came off during last week’s win over Birmingham with a muscle injury and is a doubt.
Defender Callum Brittain is expected to miss the trip along the M62 because of a groin problem while Daniel Ayala is unlikely to be fit after missing the last three games with an injury.
Sam Barnes remains a long-term absentee with cruciate ligament damage.
