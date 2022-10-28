Lee Brown an injury doubt for Wimbledon ahead of Harrogate clash

Lee Brown could miss out for Wimbledon as they prepare to face Harrogate.

The defender will be assessed after coming off in the first half against Crewe in midweek with a hamstring problem.

Alex Woodyard was dropped to the bench as his minutes are managed following a return from injury, but he stepped in to replace Brown at the back and could do so again against the Sulphurites.

Midfielder George Marsh is still sidelined with an ankle problem.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver is hopeful that Jack Muldoon will be available for the side.

The forward has missed the last two games with a groin injury but will be assessed ahead of the Dons clash.

The injury list is piling up for the Sulphurites with Stephen Dooley, George Thomson, Josh Austerfield and Joe Mattock all expected to miss out.

Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and Dior Angus (ankle) are all long-term absentees.