28 Oct 2022

Mark Hughes could name unchanged Bradford side for visit of Crawley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 3:25 PM

Bradford boss Mark Hughes could name an unchanged side once again as Crawley head for Valley Parade.

Hughes fielded the same starting XI for Tuesday night’s 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw with Swindon as the one which lined up at Grimsby last weekend, when the game ended 0-0.

On-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks was an unused substitute in midweek after sitting out at Blundell Park through injury.

However, Emmanuel Osadebe and Jamie Walker remain on the sidelines.

Crawley will be without defender Dion Conroy as they wait to discover the full extent of the injury he suffered at Colchester in midweek.

Conroy was given oxygen on the pitch as medics treated him for the after-effects of a heavy landing following a 13th-minute challenge and, although he was eventually able to get back to his feet, he is expected to face a spell on the sidelines.

He was replaced by Ludwig Francillette, who will hope to keep his place as Town look to extend their unbeaten run under interim boss Lewis Young to five games.

Key to that could be the form of striker Ashley Nadesan, who has scored five times in as many games, including his side’s first goal at Colchester.

