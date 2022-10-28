Search

28 Oct 2022

Ben Fox and Danny Hylton banned for Northampton’s game against Newport

Northampton remain without Ben Fox and Danny Hylton for the visit of Newport.

The pair are banned after Fox was sent off against Leyton Orient and Hylton dismissed in the win at Stevenage.

Tyler Magloire and Josh Eppiah are out, with Sam Sherring and Ali Koiki injury doubts for boss Jon Brady.

Jonny Maxted has missed the last three games for personal reasons, Sam Hoskins returned to the bench this week while Aaron McGowan is available after injury.

Newport’s Offrande Zanzala has suffered a setback after a hamstring injury.

The striker returned in the EFL Trophy against Southampton last week following almost three months out but is unlikely to face Northampton.

Boss Graham Coughlan is not expected to make wholesale changes for the trip to Sixfields.

Aaron Lewis, Sam Bowen, Hayden Lindley and Chanka Zimba are yet to make the squad under Coughlan but are likely to be given a chance over the next few weeks.

