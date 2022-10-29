Steve Seddon clinches Oxford win against play-off contenders Bolton

Djavan Anderson scored his first goal since a transfer deadline move from Lazio as Oxford upset Skybet League One play-off contenders Bolton 3-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Ciaran Brown and Steve Seddon also netted for the first time this season to end Wanderers’ bid for a third successive league victory.
With Oxford manager Karl Robinson serving a one-game ban, first team coach Craig Short directed operations on the sidelines.
Anderson, pressed into an unaccustomed forward role, bundled the ball home after 25 minutes to put Oxford in front.
Brown brushed aside Conor Bradley’s flimsy challenge before doubling the advantage with a 20-yard left foot drive seven minutes after the break.
Comeback kings Bolton fancied another great escape when Dion Charles scored his sixth goal of the season from Bradley’s pass after 73 minutes.
This time, however, there was no repeat of recent recovery wins over Accrington and Burton.
Six minutes after scoring, the Trotters conceded a decisive third goal as substitute Seddon headed home following a Lewis Bate cross.
