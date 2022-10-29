Mallik Wilks helps Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Burton

Mallik Wilks scored his first league goal for Sheffield Wednesday as they claimed a comfortable 4-2 victory over relegation-threatened Burton.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan opened the scoring after 22 minutes, curling the ball into the top corner.

The home side got a second from the penalty spot as defender Sam Hughes was adjudged to have handled in the box. Michael Smith confidently planted his penalty to Ben Garratt’s right to double the advantage after 26 minutes.

Wednesday added a third in the 53rd minute when Wilks bent in a beauty from distance to grab his first league goal in style.

Wilks then turned provider, setting up Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who finished from the edge of the box to give the Owls a fourth after 75 minutes.

Sam Winnall got one back for the away side after 76 minutes, just before Wednesday substitute Lee Gregory smashed a penalty against the crossbar.

Tom Hamer headed in to give the Brewers a second in the 82nd minute but the home side held firm to see out the win.