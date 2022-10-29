James Tilley’s free-kick earns in-form Crawley a point at Bradford

Crawley maintained their unbeaten run under interim manager Lewis Young with a 1-1 draw at Bradford.
Bradford striker Andy Cook should have had his 11th league goal of the season in the third minute but poked wide of the far post after Harry Chapman’s long run had set him up.
But the home side found it difficult from then on to open up a resolute Crawley, who grew in confidence as the first half went on.
Nick Tsaroulla’s shot was pushed over the bar by Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis and Mazeed Ogungbo curled wide after Ellery Balcombe’s long clearance had found Ashley Nadesan on the break.
Bradford went in front after 55 minutes when Tyreik Wright played Dion Pereira through and the on-loan Luton winger dinked his shot over Balcombe.
Lewis saved well from Tom Nichols but Crawley were level six minutes later thanks to James Tilley’s well-struck free-kick.
Balcombe denied Bradford substitute Scott Banks and Chapman curled just wide as Crawley saw off late pressure to preserve their point.
