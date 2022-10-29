Search

29 Oct 2022

Hayden White nets Walsall winner in victory over Rochdale

Hayden White nets Walsall winner in victory over Rochdale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:21 PM

Hayden White’s first goal for Walsall downed struggling Rochdale to earn the Saddlers a fourth straight Sky Bet League Two home win.

The centre-half, who joined from Mansfield in September 2020, struck 10 minutes before half-time in a game delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic problems.

Dale came closest to breaking the deadlock in a dull first half-hour, but Tyrese Sinclair’s goalbound half-volley from a Devante Rodney cross was deflected over by the covering White.

White then made the crucial impact at the other end on 35 minutes, slamming home his first goal in almost five years from close range after Tom Knowles’ long throw caused chaos in the Dale box.

Sinclair curled inches over from 18 yards early in the second half for Rochdale, while Knowles steered just wide from the edge of the area at the other end after being teed up by Liam Gordon.

Dale stepped up the pressure, but Liam Kelly sliced wide before James Ball spurned their best chance of rescuing a point in the 90th minute, prodding wide when unmarked in the box.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media