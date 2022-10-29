Search

29 Oct 2022

Charlton produce stoppage-time comeback to draw eight-goal thriller with Ipswich

29 Oct 2022 6:31 PM

Ipswich missed the chance to go top of League One as Charlton scored twice deep into stoppage time to earn a dramatic 4-4 draw at the Valley.

The Tractor Boys, having already seen a two-goal lead disappear in the second half, had themselves scored twice in added time through Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy to seemingly secure all three points.

But Terell Thomas pulled one back in the sixth minute of added time and there was still enough time for George Dobson to net an equaliser three minutes later.

The visitors went ahead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when George Edmundson emphatically headed Leif Davis’ corner past Addicks keeper Joe Wollacott.

Tyreece John-Jules made it 2-0 after 52 minutes as he beat Wollacott to Wes Burns’ cross.

Charlton manager Ben Garner, incensed at the awarding of free-kick in the lead up, was sent off by referee Josh Smith.

The hosts clawed themselves level as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi followed up after Christian Walton could only parry Corey Blackett-Taylor’s strike, before Walton spilled Blackett-Taylor’s low shot with Albie Morgan converting in the 76th minute.

There were six added minutes signalled and those in attendance witnessed a stunning conclusion.

Ipswich sub Ladapo rifled home from the edge of the box before Morsy also finished from range.

But Thomas bundled in from five yards out before Dobson headed home a leveller in the ninth additional minute.

