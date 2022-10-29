Jeff King and Darren Oldaker grab the goals as Chesterfield sink Boreham Wood

Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood 2-0 to move into third place in the Vanarama National League.
Jeff King put the Spireites ahead with his sixth goal of the season, a splendidly struck free-kick that went in off the post.
Chesterfield were awarded a penalty on the hour when Darren Oldaker was brought down by Nathan Ashmore.
Goalkeeper Ashmore atoned for his error by saving Kabongo Tshimanga’s spot-kick low to his right.
Oldaker’s dipping free-kick after 73 minutes sealed the points for the Spireites.
Chesterfield had defender Branden Horton sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.
