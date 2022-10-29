Hartlepool hit back to snatch late win over Grimsby

Two late goals in the space of five minutes earned Hartlepool a vital 2-1 win over Grimsby.

Former Pools midfielder Gavan Holohan put the Mariners in front with just six minutes on the clock by powering a 20-yard drive with the outside of his right foot into the far corner.

Even the Hartlepool fans, in front of whom he didn’t celebrate, applauded.

But Alex Lacey headed the equaliser in the 78th minute before an own goal from Niall Maher four minutes later lifted Hartlepool off the foot of the League Two table with their second win of the season.

Hartlepool had plenty of possession without looking like scoring before the late joy.

The nearest Keith Curle’s side had come was when Callum Cooke drilled an effort wide and Wes McDonald’s free-kick was turned away by goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Hartlepool keeper Ben Killip had to be alert to stop Harry Clifton’s near-post effort immediately after the break and then another from Maher.

Cooke forced a fine low save out of Crocombe for the home side when Hartlepool looked more dangerous.

And, when Lacey headed in from David Ferguson’s cross with 12 minutes remaining, the stage was set for an exciting finish.

Then Josh Umerah tried to get on the end of another Ferguson delivery and Maher could only help the ball into his own net to hand Hartlepool a vital win.